Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.190-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.17 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.580-$-0.550 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.11.

Fastly stock traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 327,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,326. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Fastly’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,271. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fastly stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 11.55% of Fastly worth $802,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

