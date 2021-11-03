FB Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

FB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

NYSE:FBK opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.34. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of FB Financial worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

