Fear (FEAR) Price Tops $1.63 on Major Exchanges

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. During the last week, Fear has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Fear has a total market cap of $10.62 million and $5.65 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00002582 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00050777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00220872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00096585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

FEAR is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

