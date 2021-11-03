Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $16,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 182.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 15.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $63.04 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

