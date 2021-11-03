Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360,175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In related news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $178.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.96 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

