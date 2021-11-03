Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,146,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,221,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,480,000 after buying an additional 239,460 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN stock opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.37 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

