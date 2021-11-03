Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,998 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $27,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 208,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHI opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

