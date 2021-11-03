Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 3,778 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,870,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

