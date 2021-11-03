Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 292,523 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292,523 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -163.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

