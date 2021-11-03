Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 687 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after acquiring an additional 143,637 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 133,320 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

CSL stock opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.35 and a 200 day moving average of $199.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $124.82 and a twelve month high of $232.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $4,275,881.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,271 shares of company stock worth $29,999,092. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.