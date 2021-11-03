Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,961,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,462 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Life Storage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,025,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.37. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.84.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.65%.

Several research firms have commented on LSI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

