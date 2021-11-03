Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,108 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $256,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,777,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,052,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson stock opened at $153.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.81. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $154.34.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

