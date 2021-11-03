Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,081,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,871,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ferrari by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 22.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth $796,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 44.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 205.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $260.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.60 and a 200-day moving average of $213.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $249.01.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

