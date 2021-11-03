Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Increased by MIG Capital LLC

MIG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 4.8% of MIG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MIG Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $54,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $109.83. The stock had a trading volume of 136,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 779.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.13. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.