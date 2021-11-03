Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 73.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:FMO traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,757. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

