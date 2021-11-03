Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 73.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

FMO traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,757. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FMO) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the provision of after-tax total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to shareholders. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

