Financial Analysis: Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) versus Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Cytek BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -2,276.35% -28.45% -24.10% Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

5.9% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Astrotech and Cytek BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cytek BioSciences has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.12%. Given Cytek BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cytek BioSciences is more favorable than Astrotech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrotech and Cytek BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $330,000.00 158.84 -$7.60 million N/A N/A Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cytek BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Astrotech.

Summary

Cytek BioSciences beats Astrotech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

