Financial Analysis: Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) versus Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS)

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) and Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Heritage Financial and Texas Community Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Financial presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Heritage Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than Texas Community Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Financial and Texas Community Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial $251.55 million 3.57 $46.57 million $1.29 19.37 Texas Community Bancshares $12.36 million 4.09 $750,000.00 N/A N/A

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Financial and Texas Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial 40.37% 12.23% 1.46% Texas Community Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Heritage Financial beats Texas Community Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public. It also offers real estate construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Olympia, WA.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc. is based in Mineola, Texas.

