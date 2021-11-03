Financial Review: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) & Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenia Hotels & Resorts -33.33% -8.30% -4.02% Travel + Leisure 5.33% -21.79% 2.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Travel + Leisure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 1 4 0 2.50 Travel + Leisure 0 1 4 0 2.80

Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.52%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $72.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.36%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Travel + Leisure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenia Hotels & Resorts $369.78 million 5.71 -$163.33 million ($0.82) -22.54 Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.21 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -58.89

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travel + Leisure. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xenia Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Xenia Hotels & Resorts on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. Travel + Leisure was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

