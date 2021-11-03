Financial Survey: Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

Viad (NYSE:VVI) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Viad alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viad and Iota Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viad currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.81%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viad and Iota Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $415.43 million 2.31 -$374.09 million ($5.85) -7.99 Iota Communications $2.31 million 5.12 -$56.78 million N/A N/A

Iota Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viad.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Viad shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Viad has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iota Communications has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad -92.11% -86.57% -15.20% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Iota Communications beats Viad on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands. The Pursuit business group refers to the collection of iconic natural and cultural destination experiences. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Iota Communications Company Profile

Iota Communications, Inc. is a wireless carrier network system and applications platform dedicated to the Internet of things. It operates through the following segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions (ICS) and Iota Communications. The Iota Networks segment focuses on the first two stages of the IoT value chain, providing comprehensive solutions for connecting and collecting data for the customers in the company’s focused discipline. The ICS segment focuses on the commercialization of such technologies with applications based on data analytics and operations optimization within the IoT value chain. The Iota Communications segment operates activities related to running the company. Iota Communications was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Hope, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.