FireEye (FEYE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect FireEye to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. FireEye has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $247.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.86 million. On average, analysts expect FireEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. FireEye has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John P. Watters bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 307,403 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,991.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 113,878 shares of company stock worth $2,007,640 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FEYE. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.