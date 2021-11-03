FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in FireEye were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FireEye by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,613 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FireEye by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $277,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 113,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,640. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $247.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.86 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FEYE. TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

