First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a market cap of $254.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.97.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of First Business Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

