First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.32

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 1960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $570.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.29.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Equities research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 26.2% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 137,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

