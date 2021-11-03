First Financial Northwest, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Financial Northwest in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $159.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

