First Mid Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

FMBH opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $795.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.96. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.56.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

