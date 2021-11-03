First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 90,152 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $24,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kemper in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Kemper by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of KMPR opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.11. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.