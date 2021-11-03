First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,713 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of OneMain worth $25,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

OMF stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.47. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

