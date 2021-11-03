First Trust Advisors LP Buys 495,298 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 33.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,965,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $26,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MGIC Investment by 563.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

