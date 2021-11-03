First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,273 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Shift4 Payments worth $27,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 195.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,445,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after buying an additional 1,030,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,042,000 after buying an additional 610,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 266.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,481,000 after buying an additional 445,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after buying an additional 432,532 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 38.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOUR opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.44.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

