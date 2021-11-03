First Trust Advisors LP Has $24.64 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Globe Life worth $24,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 30,569 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 83,595 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $7,550,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GL opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.97. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

