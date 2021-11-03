First Trust Advisors LP Has $28.78 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,290 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $28,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Trimble by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,659,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 95.9% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 46.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,157,000 after buying an additional 402,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other Trimble news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $305,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,153 shares in the company, valued at $482,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

