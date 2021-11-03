First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCEF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.81. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,559. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th.

