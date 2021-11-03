First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.73

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 66183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 135,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 6,526.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

