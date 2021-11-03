FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

FirstEnergy has raised its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 61.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.