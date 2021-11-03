FLO One Day Trading Volume Tops $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

