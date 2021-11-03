Float Protocol Price Hits $165.94 (BANK)

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Float Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on exchanges. Float Protocol has a market cap of $17.18 million and $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00085797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00074291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00101631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,594.03 or 0.07296464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,334.06 or 0.99002110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Float Protocol Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

