Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £175 ($228.64) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £190 ($248.24) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £166.54 ($217.58).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £129.45 ($169.13) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £117 ($152.86) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £145.13 and a 200-day moving average price of £138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.71 billion and a PE ratio of -310.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.