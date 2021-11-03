FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 to $1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.590-$6.990 EPS.

FMC stock traded up $11.76 on Wednesday, reaching $105.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.22. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.80.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

