Fmr LLC Acquires 2,330 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,585.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 330.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

SCHA opened at $107.23 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $107.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

