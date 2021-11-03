Fmr LLC Acquires New Shares in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 103.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in C&F Financial during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in C&F Financial during the second quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. C&F Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $188.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

