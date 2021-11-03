Fmr LLC Buys 163 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84,168 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 390.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after buying an additional 61,979 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,985,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,956.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 43,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after buying an additional 42,167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $342.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.40 and a 200 day moving average of $314.40. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $232.72 and a 12 month high of $344.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.