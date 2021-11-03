Fmr LLC Raises Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

