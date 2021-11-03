Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,192 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after buying an additional 158,203 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 226,421 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 480,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $206,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $908,324 over the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGPI opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.80 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

