Fmr LLC Sells 479,254 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 479,254 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 143,974 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 709,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,048.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.85. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.96.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

