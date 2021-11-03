Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 64,219 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $2,219,659.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,578.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $225,872.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFSL stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 376.67%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

