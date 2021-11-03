Fmr LLC Trims Position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 485,287 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 242,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 73,878 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at $61,557,478.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 750,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

