FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Realogy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 25.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 88,851 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 316.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period.
NYSE RLGY opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.57.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.
Realogy Profile
Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.