FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Realogy by 26.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 25.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 88,851 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 316.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

NYSE RLGY opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.57.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RLGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.