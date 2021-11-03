FORA Capital LLC Invests $147,000 in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Azul during the first quarter valued at $86,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZUL opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Bank of America cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

