FORA Capital LLC Purchases 2,865 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 142.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 127,334 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

RCUS stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $42.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

